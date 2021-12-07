Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 30-23 Win Over 49ers

    The Seahawks have snapped their three-game losing streak, securing a season sweep of the 49ers with a 30-23 victory on Sunday. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and provide their final thoughts on what they saw.
    The Seahawks have returned to the win column, clawing their way back from a 10-point deficit to upset the red-hot 49ers by a score of 30-23. Surviving a disastrous start on offense and three Gerald Everett-induced turnovers, Seattle received key contributions from all three phases of its roster and managed to win the time of possession battle for the first time all year long, 33:12-26:48.

    Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and provide their final thoughts on what they saw.

    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 30-23 Win Over 49ers

