Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 30-23 Win Over 49ers

The Seahawks have returned to the win column, clawing their way back from a 10-point deficit to upset the red-hot 49ers by a score of 30-23. Surviving a disastrous start on offense and three Gerald Everett-induced turnovers, Seattle received key contributions from all three phases of its roster and managed to win the time of possession battle for the first time all year long, 33:12-26:48.

Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and provide their final thoughts on what they saw.