    • November 3, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 31-7 Win vs. Jaguars

    From start to finish, the Seahawks dominated the Jaguars on their way to a 31-7 blowout victory on Halloween, effectively ending their three-game losing streak. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez offer their closing thoughts on the win.
    Losers of their last three games, the Seahawks entered Sunday's matchup with a young, exciting Jaguars team in desperate need of turning things around and in a hurry. And so they did, putting forth a masterful performance in all three phases of the game as backup quarterback Geno Smith flirted with perfection and the defense nearly pitched a shutout in a 31-7 win. 

    Now, Seattle heads into its bye week at a record of 3-5, still alive in the NFC wild-card picture and nearing the return of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

    Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the action and offer their closing thoughts on the Seahawks' much-needed blowout victory.

