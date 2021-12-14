Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 33-13 Win Over Texans

    Thanks to some vintage play from Russell Wilson and a second-half shutout served up by the defense, the Seahawks have secured their first winning streak of 2021 with a 33-13 victory over the Texans. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez offer up their closing thoughts on the game.
    Author:
    and

    Facing the Texans for just the fifth time in franchise history, the Seahawks kept their slim postseason chances alive and hit a few milestones in the process of their 33-13 win down in Houston. For the second consecutive week, Seattle held its opponent scoreless in the second half while Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett stole the show on offense. 

    Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez go over their impressions from the game. 

