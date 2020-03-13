SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (3/12/20) - Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on NFL, Sports World

Corbin Smith

Thanks to growing fears about the coronavirus pandemic, several professional sports leagues suspended their seasons, while the March Madness tournaments were canceled. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins special guest Trina Chapman-Smith, a doctor and published author, to discuss how the virus has rocked the sports world, what's next as the United States tries to slow the spread of the virus, share some thoughts on several rehabbing Seahawks players, and much more.

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Justin Madubuike

With Jarran Reed, Al Woods, and Quinton Jefferson all slated to hit free agency, Seattle could look to add a versatile defensive tackle early in April's draft. Could Madubuike be a strong fit in Pete Carroll's defense?

Nick Lee

Seeking a Dual-Threat Backup, Jeff Driskel Could Make Sense for Seahawks

After already scouting one dual-threat quarterback from the XFL, the Seahawks will likely continue searching through the free agent market looking for mobile, strong-armed backup options behind Russell Wilson.

Thomas Hall10

Another prediction on Clowney from a great resource in Joel Corry.

Corbin Smith

Report: Veteran TE Jordan Reed Visits Seahawks

While most major sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus, business continues to roll as usual for Seattle with the talented, oft-injured Reed being the latest free agent to meet with team representatives.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

Bringing two former first-round picks into the fold and promoting several current coaches, Seattle finalized its staff for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Michael Bennett Would 'Love to End' Career with Seahawks

After spending each of the last two seasons away from Seattle, Michael Bennett would definitely be interested in finishing his career in the Pacific Northwest.

Thomas Hall10

Revisiting Seahawks Past Compensatory Draft Picks

On Tuesday, the NFL awarded Seattle with three compensatory draft picks. How has the organization fared with these picks with general manager John Schneider at the helm?

Corbin Smith

Austin Davis, Dave Canales Earn Promotions on Seahawks' Coaching Staff

To prevent both coaches from departing for other teams, Seattle promoted Dave Canales to passing game coordinator and moved Austin Davis to quarterback coach as his replacement.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks for 2020 NFL Draft

After losing several starters in free agency last March, including safety Earl Thomas, Seattle received three compensatory picks for the 2020 draft from the NFL on Tuesday, increasing its total pick count to eight.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Receives Lombardi Cancer Foundation Award of Excellence

Wilson received the prestigious award for his philanthropy work at Seattle Children's Hospital, where he spends every Tuesday during the season visiting children in the pediatric cancer unit.

Landon Buford