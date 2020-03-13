Locked On Seahawks (3/12/20) - Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on NFL, Sports World
Corbin Smith
Thanks to growing fears about the coronavirus pandemic, several professional sports leagues suspended their seasons, while the March Madness tournaments were canceled. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins special guest Trina Chapman-Smith, a doctor and published author, to discuss how the virus has rocked the sports world, what's next as the United States tries to slow the spread of the virus, share some thoughts on several rehabbing Seahawks players, and much more.