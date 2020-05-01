SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (4/30/20) - Could K.J. Wright Change Positions in 2020?

Corbin Smith

Further explaining why Seattle used a first round pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, K.J. Wright's status remains unknown as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss a potential position change coming for Wright and how the presence of Brooks will impact him in 2020, examine Seattle's current depth chart at defensive tackle following the draft, and dish out superlatives for the Seahawks' 2020 draft class.

Podcasts

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

Why Seahawks Should Consider Signing QB Cam Newton

With Russell Wilson under center, the Seahawks don't have a need for a starting-caliber quarterback. However, with Newton's options limited coming off injury, at the right price, he'd instantly give Seattle one of the best backup options in the league.

Corbin Smith

by

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

Why Seahawks Should Extend RB Chris Carson

While it isn't viewed as optimal to pay running backs in today's NFL, the Seahawks need a strong work horse in the backfield to run their offense, which is why they should look to extend Carson.

Colby Patnode

by

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Many were surprised when Seattle used its first round pick on a linebacker last week, but with Wright rehabbing from an operation and entering the last year of his contract, the arrival of Jordyn Brooks suddenly makes a lot more sense.

Corbin Smith

3 Veteran Options Who Could Provide Competition for Seahawks CB Ugo Amadi

While the Seahawks were pleased with Amadi's rookie performance, coach Pete Carroll has expressed multiple times that he won't be given the starting job at the nickel position next season and he'll have to compete for it this summer.

Thomas Hall10

Ex-Seahawks pass rusher indicates Seahawks, Clowney "need each other"

Corbin Smith

How Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor Stacked Up Against Best Pass Rushers in 2019

Desperately needed to add pass rushing help in the 2020 NFL Draft, Seattle traded up to land Taylor, who produced 16.5 sacks the past two seasons. Analyst Matty Brown takes a deep dive into his production looking at quarterback pressure rates compared to other top incoming rookies.

Matty F. Brown

by

What Family Means to Seahawks Edge Rusher Darrell Taylor

On his path to the NFL, Taylor received plenty of help and support from family and friends along the way to overcome significant adversity at home. Now, he's grateful for the opportunity to expand his horizons in the Pacific Northwest.

aryannaprasad

Numbers Game Points to Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks Moving Separate Ways

While Clowney has yet to make a decision on where he will play in 2020 and may not for quite some time, could a simple change in jersey numbers confirm his time in Seattle has come to an end?

Corbin Smith

by

