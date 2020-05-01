Locked On Seahawks (4/30/20) - Could K.J. Wright Change Positions in 2020?

Further explaining why Seattle used a first round pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, K.J. Wright's status remains unknown as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss a potential position change coming for Wright and how the presence of Brooks will impact him in 2020, examine Seattle's current depth chart at defensive tackle following the draft, and dish out superlatives for the Seahawks' 2020 draft class.