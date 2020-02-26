Locked On Seahawks (2/25/20) - Could Seahawks Draft Receiver Early?

With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf already on the roster, the Seahawks don't have a major need at receiver. However, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll could feel inclined to take advantage of a deep draft class by selecting one earlier than expected. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss why Seattle could use one of its first three selections on a talented wideout, look back at top combine performances by current and former Seahawks, and break down injury updates for Rashaad Penny and several other players.