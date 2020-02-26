SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/25/20) - Could Seahawks Draft Receiver Early?

CorbinSmithNFL

With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf already on the roster, the Seahawks don't have a major need at receiver. However, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll could feel inclined to take advantage of a deep draft class by selecting one earlier than expected. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss why Seattle could use one of its first three selections on a talented wideout, look back at top combine performances by current and former Seahawks, and break down injury updates for Rashaad Penny and several other players.

John Schneider, Seahawks Relishing Different View Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft

Armed with eight 2020 draft choices, including three compensatory picks, Seattle general manager John Schneider had a far more positive outlook in his return to Indianapolis than this time a year ago.

Timeline Unknown for Rashaad Penny's Return to Seahawks

While the former San Diego Star looks to be "ahead of schedule," he's still just two months removed from knee reconstruction surgery and his status for the 2020 season remains up in the air.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Intrigued by Impressive Receiver Class

Boasting as much talent as any position in this year's draft class, Schneider and the Seahawks may feel inclined to use one of their early selections to take advantage of a deep receiving group loaded with explosive play makers.

Greg Olsen Ready to 'Earn My Stripes' with Seahawks

After exploring multiple options, including a reunion with former coach Ron Rivera, Olsen couldn't pass up playing with Russell Wilson and feels like a rookie again with a fresh start in Seattle.

Locked On Seahawks (2/24/20) - Could Seattle Target Another TCU Standout in First Round?

After drafting L.J. Collier with its first pick nearly a year ago, the Seahawks could have another Horned Frogs defender on the radar as a potential replacement for Jarran Reed.

Seahawks 2020 Scouting Combine Preview

While 300-plus prospects show off their athletic skills in Indianapolis, the real business will take place behind the scenes for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll as Seattle builds its offseason blueprint.

4 Seahawks Combine Stars Who Didn't Pan Out

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at four former Seahawks who impressed in Indianapolis.

Matty F. Brown

All-22 Review: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's Top 5 Plays of 2019

Reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year NFL career, Lockett took the baton from Doug Baldwin and emerged as Seattle's top receiver, producing highlight-reel worthy grabs each week. Which ones stood out as his best?

