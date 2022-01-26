Could Seahawks Employ Franchise Tag in 2022?

Seattle has only used the franchise tag twice under John Schneider and never used the transition tag. Could one of those tactics be employed with several key free agents set to hit the market in March?

Under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have only used the franchise tag twice during 12 years with the franchise. Most recently, they used the franchise tag to open an extended negotiating window with defensive end Frank Clark in March 2019, ultimately opting to trade him to the Chiefs for multiple draft choices.

With several starters, including safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback D.J. Reed, and tackle Duane Brown, set to hit the free agent market in March, may Schneider buck past trends and use the franchise or transition tag? In the video above, reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang investigate the possibilities, examine which player might be the best fit for employing a tag if necessary, and debate whether or not it would be a wise move to make with more than $40 million in cap space.