Skip to main content

Could Seahawks Employ Franchise Tag in 2022?

Seattle has only used the franchise tag twice under John Schneider and never used the transition tag. Could one of those tactics be employed with several key free agents set to hit the market in March?

Under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have only used the franchise tag twice during 12 years with the franchise. Most recently, they used the franchise tag to open an extended negotiating window with defensive end Frank Clark in March 2019, ultimately opting to trade him to the Chiefs for multiple draft choices.

With several starters, including safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback D.J. Reed, and tackle Duane Brown, set to hit the free agent market in March, may Schneider buck past trends and use the franchise or transition tag? In the video above, reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang investigate the possibilities, examine which player might be the best fit for employing a tag if necessary, and debate whether or not it would be a wise move to make with more than $40 million in cap space.

Read More

USATSI_17089928
Podcasts

Could Seahawks Employ Franchise Tag in 2022?

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17480696
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson's Best Chance to Win Remains With Seahawks

3 hours ago
USATSI_17302102
GM Report

An All-NFC West Conference Title Game Suggests Seahawks Aren't Far Off

3 hours ago
USATSI_17167517
GM Report

By the Numbers: Tendencies, Rates and More Interesting Stats on Seahawks' 2021 Defense

18 hours ago
Jamal Adams
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Play of the Year

20 hours ago
USATSI_13877214
GM Report

Analysis: 3 Mock Trade Proposals For Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

21 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
GM Report

Analysis: 6 Seahawks Veterans Who Could Become Cap Casualties

Jan 25, 2022
D.J. Reed
Seahawks News

Seahawks With Array Of Cornerback Options Heading Into 2022 Offseason

Jan 24, 2022