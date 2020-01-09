Locked On Seahawks (1/8/20) - Crossover Wednesday with Locked On Packers

In a battle of two of the best NFC squads from the past decade, the Seahawks and Packers will rekindle their heated rivalry in the 2019 Divisional Round. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski break down Sunday's upcoming matchup, taking a look at Seattle's receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus a talented set of corners in Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, the vaunted Packers pass rushing duo of Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith against a battered Seahawks o-line, and more.