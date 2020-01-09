SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/8/20) - Crossover Wednesday with Locked On Packers

CorbinSmithNFL

In a battle of two of the best NFC squads from the past decade, the Seahawks and Packers will rekindle their heated rivalry in the 2019 Divisional Round. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski break down Sunday's upcoming matchup, taking a look at Seattle's receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus a talented set of corners in Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, the vaunted Packers pass rushing duo of Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith against a battered Seahawks o-line, and more.

Podcasts

Does Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Actually Struggle in Cold Weather?

CorbinSmithNFL

A couple of poor performances in frigid conditions earned Wilson a reputation as a quarterback who struggles in cold weather. But is that narrative actually true?

NFL Draft Archives: Chad Wheeler Prospect Profile

Rob Rang

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang revisits his scouting profile for tackle Chad Wheeler, who earned a promotion from Seattle’s practice squad heading into the 2019 NFC Divisional Round.

Seahawks Returning to Their Postseason (Tree)House of Horrors

Nick Lee

Seattle hasn't won at Lambeau Field in 20 years, including two disastrous playoff losses in 2004 and 2008, as the frigid tundra has been something out of nightmares for the franchise.

Controversial Hit Overshadows Stellar Outing by Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney

CorbinSmithNFL

Disruptive and playing with an extra spring in his step, Clowney's vintage performance became a secondary headline for Seattle after a late hit forced Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz out of the game.

CorbinSmithNFL

Quick preview of Hawks/Packers. How's everyone feeling about this matchup? …

Seahawks Pete Carroll Regrets Not Playing Rookie Ugo Amadi Sooner

CorbinSmithNFL

Playing well in 17 defensive snaps against Philadelphia in a wild card win, Amadi looks to have finally solidified a consistent role on Seattle’s defense playing nickel cornerback.

CorbinSmithNFL

Full injury report for Seattle's Wednesday practice session.

Revisiting the Seahawks Last Victory at Lambeau Field

CorbinSmithNFL

It's been over 7,000 days since Seattle flew to Green Bay and came away victorious, as Shawn Springs and a stingy defense frustrated Brett Favre into one of his worst performances on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks Promote T Chad Wheeler, Place LB Mychal Kendricks on IR

CorbinSmithNFL

With Duane Brown and Mike Iupati still nursing injuries and uncertain for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, Seattle added additional depth to their offensive line by promoting Wheeler from the practice squad.

Bradley McDougald Reaffirms Value in Seahawks Wild Card Win

CorbinSmithNFL

Posting a season-high in tackles during Sunday’s playoff win in Philadelphia, McDougald’s steady play and veteran leadership will be critical for the team’s chances in Green Bay.