Did NFL Give Seattle Seahawks Favorable 2024 Schedule?

Compared to last season, the Seahawks have some clear advantages schedule-wise heading into 2024. But would it be fair to call the slate of games favorable?

Corbin K. Smith

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Now two days removed from the NFL's annual schedule reveal, the jury remains out on whether or not the Seattle Seahawks received a more favorable slate of games heading into year one of the Mike Macdonald era than a year ago.

On one hand, Geno Smith and Seattle will benefit immensely from playing six of its first nine games at Lumen Field, including a Thursday Night Football matchup against San Francisco in Week 6 and a pair of home games against Buffalo and Miami. Having a Week 10 bye before a rematch with the 49ers should also be a significant plus compared to a much earlier bye week in 2022.

But on the flip side, with so many home games early, the Seahawks will have to hit the road for five of their last eight games in the second half, starting with the aforementioned trip to Santa Clara. All three of their road NFC West games come during that stretch and they will close out the schedule with two rough away contests against the Bears and Rams, logging plenty of air miles.

In the aftermath of Wednesday's official release, hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss Seattle's schedule and rate the 17-game docket in terms of difficulty based on prime time games, home/road splits, and bye week placement among other factors.

The duo also lists their top-five most anticipated games and plays "What's the Odds?" diving into the probability a variety of schedule related scenarios playing out for the Seahawks in 2024, including the chance of posting a three-game winning streak at some point during the season.

