Locked On Seahawks (1/24/20) - Does Pro Bowl Serve as Recruiting Grounds for Pete Carroll?

Russell Wilson and Shaquill Griffin will represent the Seahawks at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday. But coach Pete Carroll and his staff will also be on the sideline for the NFC squad, and based on video evidence from "Competition Wednesday," could playing for the fun-loving coach this weekend persuade a Pro Bowler to come to the Pacific Northwest in free agency? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the unintentional impact of Carroll coaching the Pro Bowl, look at Wilson's Hall of Fame credentials through eight NFL seasons, and analyze four potential free agent options for the Seahawks.