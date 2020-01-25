SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (1/24/20) - Does Pro Bowl Serve as Recruiting Grounds for Pete Carroll?

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson and Shaquill Griffin will represent the Seahawks at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday. But coach Pete Carroll and his staff will also be on the sideline for the NFC squad, and based on video evidence from "Competition Wednesday," could playing for the fun-loving coach this weekend persuade a Pro Bowler to come to the Pacific Northwest in free agency? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the unintentional impact of Carroll coaching the Pro Bowl, look at Wilson's Hall of Fame credentials through eight NFL seasons, and analyze four potential free agent options for the Seahawks.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 Positional Needs Entering 2020

Fixing the pass rush remains Seattle’s first and foremost priority, but despite making the divisional round, this team still has plenty of other areas that could use an upgrade in coming months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

What are your expectations for Poona Ford in year three? …

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There’s been much debate about whether or not now-retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized among the game’s elite. But looking at his numbers through eight seasons, Wilson already looks well on his way to having his bust in Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

12thMan1981MoDaD

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 4 Restricted Free Agents

While the process isn't quite as simple as unrestricted free agency, Seattle should have some fairly easy calls to make designating tenders on several restricted free agents, including tight end Jacob Hollister.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Quandre Diggs Poised for Huge Second Season with Seahawks

After making an immediate difference for Seattle's defense after joining the team at the trade deadline, Diggs is on track for an impactful sophomore season in the Pacific Northwest.

Thomas Hall10

by

Footballfan55

Will Luke Willson Return to Seahawks in 2020?

After returning to the Seahawks in September, it remains unknown whether the popular Willson will be back for the 2020 season and the team faces several big questions at the tight end position.

Thomas Hall10

by

SpokaneDawg

Locked On Seahawks (1/22/20) - Seahawks Boasting Tons of Cap Space Entering 2020

With several big dead cap hits off the books, Seattle could have more than $60 million in salary cap space available to work with as the organization looks to re-sign players and upgrade the roster in the next few months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Yetur Gross-Matos

One of the premier pass rushers in his class, Gross-Matos also has overcome incredible adversity on his way to an NFL career, which should make him appealing to Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Is it Time for Seahawks to Part Ways with Ken Norton Jr.?

Well-respected by players, replacing Norton wouldn’t sit well with everyone. But after his defense regressed in nearly every category last season, does Seattle have a choice?

CorbinSmithNFL

WATCH: Russell Wilson tears it up at the Pro Bowl Skills Competition. https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1220540695456419840

CorbinSmithNFL