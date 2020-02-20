SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/19/20) - Examining Germain Ifedi's Market Value

CorbinSmithNFL

Just one day after signing veteran Greg Olsen, the Seahawks received more good news at tight end with reports indicating Will Dissly is expected to be back from a torn Achilles tendon by Week 1. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Dissly's importance to Seattle's offense, revisit the performance of Seattle's linebacker group and what to expect from the unit moving forward, and analyze the market for pending free agent tackle Germain Ifedi.

Has Jadeveon Clowney Already Priced Himself Out of Return to Seahawks?

Seattle would love to have Clowney back for 2020 and beyond. But if the defensive end has changed his preference towards breaking the bank rather than playing for a contender, he will be wearing a different uniform in September.

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

DK Metcalf reflects on one of the craziest stories to be revealed after the draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Could Marshawn Lynch Return to Seahawks in 2020?

Following a three-game comeback in 2019, there's a slight chance Marshawn Lynch could return to the Seahawks at some point during the 2020 season.

Thomas Hall10

Dillon88

Seahawks Optimistic TE Will Dissly Will Return for Week 1

Continuing to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, his second serious injury in as many seasons, Dissly looks to be on schedule to return in time for Seattle's regular season opener.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Make Play for Disgruntled Vikings WR Stefon Diggs?

Seattle has several more important needs to address this offseason, but with Russell Wilson clamoring for more stars around him, Diggs would give the All-Pro quarterback one of the best receiving trios in the NFL.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/18/20) - Analyzing Greg Olsen's Fit with Seahawks

After taking a few days to make a final decision, Olsen couldn't resist the opportunity to catch passes from Russell Wilson in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Boast Best Free Agency Bargaining Chip in Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have a popular head coach, play in front of a rabid fan base, and have been a consistent presence in the playoffs. But the real reason Seattle will be a desirable landing spot for top free agents starts and ends with Wilson.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Dissly approves of the Greg Olsen move.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks, Greg Olsen Agree to One-Year, $7 Million Deal

While broadcasting will likely be in Olsen's future, the 13-year veteran isn't ready to hang up his cleats and will catch passes from Russell Wilson in Seattle in 2020.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Biadasz

Seattle has some decisions to make on the offensive line, including what to do at the center position with Justin Britt coming back from injury. Wisconsin’s anchor of a center in Tyler Biadasz could help ease those concerns.

Nick Lee