Locked On Seahawks (2/19/20) - Examining Germain Ifedi's Market Value

Just one day after signing veteran Greg Olsen, the Seahawks received more good news at tight end with reports indicating Will Dissly is expected to be back from a torn Achilles tendon by Week 1. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Dissly's importance to Seattle's offense, revisit the performance of Seattle's linebacker group and what to expect from the unit moving forward, and analyze the market for pending free agent tackle Germain Ifedi.