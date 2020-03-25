SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (3/24/20) - Examining Quinton Dunbar's Fit in Seattle

Corbin Smith

Less than 24 hours after the Seahawks made their first splash move of the offseason trading for cornerback Quinton Dunbar, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith analyzes the trade with special guest Chris Russell of Locked On Redskins. Why did Washington decide to move him for a fifth-round pick? And how will he help Seattle's secondary in 2020? Smith and Rob Rang also discuss the signing of receiver Phillip Dorsett and debate the five best draft picks made by John Schneider as general manager.

Seahawks Add Speed to Receiving Corps, Sign Phillip Dorsett

Adding their first offensive skill player during the free agency period, Seattle hopes to bring out the best of the speedy Dorsett catching passes from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Why Seahawks Trade for Quinton Dunbar Doesn't Spell Doom for Tre Flowers

Though Dunbar’s arrival may cost Tre Flowers his starting job in Seattle’s secondary, there’s a good chance Flowers will remain on the field in some capacity next season and he remains in the team's plans moving forward.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Report: Seahawks Acquire CB Quinton Dunbar From Redskins

Viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in football by Pro Football Focus, Dunbar will have a chance to put his skills on display in Seattle's secondary competing against Tre Flowers for a starting role.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Sentencing Hearing Postponed for Seahawks Free Agent LB Mychal Kendricks

While recovering from a torn ACL, Kendricks' legal issues also remain unresolved, which will likely prevent him from signing with a team anytime soon.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

The Rise and Fall of Former Seahawks CB Brandon Browner

Charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and child cruelty, former Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner went from a two-time Super Bowl champion to being sentenced to eight years in prison.

Landon Buford

Corbin Smith

Corbin Smith

by

aryannaprasad

Seahawks Emphasize Pass Rush in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

After missing out on the opportunity to sign several quality veteran pass rushers while waiting for Jadeveon Clowney to make a decision, Seattle uses multiple early draft choices to address the team's greatest remaining need.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Former Seahawks P Jon Ryan Diagnosed with Skin Cancer

One of the most likable personalities in recent Seahawks history, Ryan indicated he has a positive prognosis moving forward with a "slow-moving" cancer.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Lose Veteran DT Al Woods to Jaguars

Fleeing for Jacksonville, Woods' departure leaves a large void in the middle of Seattle's defensive line that will need to be replaced in free agency or through April's draft.

Corbin Smith