Player(s)
Russell Wilson
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos

First Reaction: Seahawks Reportedly Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

With Russell Wilson reportedly on his way to Denver, Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez react to the franchise-altering move for the Seahawks and discuss how the organization moves forward without No. 3 under center.

Over a year's worth of speculation has built up to a moment many in the Pacific Northwest once thought impossible. For the first time since 2012, the Seahawks will head into a season with someone other than Russell Wilson under center.

First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, news came down Tuesday morning that Wilson⁠—Seattle's first and only Super Bowl champion quarterback⁠—and a fourth-round draft pick have been traded to the Broncos for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two pairs of first- and second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. 

So what now? What will happen in the wake of what will go down as one of the biggest trades in NFL history?

Just days after head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider scoffed at the notion of dealing their star quarterback, the 13-year regime has left the organization's fan base puzzled. What could have possibly motivated this deal, and why did it happen so suddenly? What is the succession plan? 

Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez react to the shocking news and discuss how the Seahawks move forward without Wilson in tow.

Podcasts

