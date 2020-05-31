SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (5/30/20) - Has Seattle Done Enough to Address Pass Rush?

Corbin Smith

While their offseason plan hasn't been as aggressive as fans hoped, particularly choosing not to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks have made several under the radar moves to address their pass rush in recent months. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee analyze whether or not Seattle will be better at getting after opposing quarterbacks following offseason additions, look back at the team's whiffed first-round selection on Dan McGwire in 1991, and discuss expectations for the Seahawks 2019 defensive draft choices heading into year two.

Doug Baldwin chimes in following the George Floyd murder.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Dolphins

With a new quarterback in town, a popular defensive-minded coach, and several quality veterans added on both sides of the ball, the surging Dolphins won't be an easy test for the Seahawks in early October.

Corbin Smith

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for the Seahawks to Track in AFC North

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 55-man rosters.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor Taking Marquise Blair Under His Wing

Looking to make a big jump in his second season in Seattle, images have surfaced of Blair working on the practice field with Chancellor, one of the most decorated defenders in franchise history.

Corbin Smith

BoiseSeahawk

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in AFC East

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 55-man rosters.

Colby Patnode

potterhawk

What If... the Seahawks Drafted Brett Favre in 1991?

Seattle endured a challenging decade in the 1990s. Would drafting the high-risk, high-reward gunslinger change history?

Corbin Smith

Chad Brown: Ex-Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren 'Certainly Qualifies' for Hall of Fame

Holmgren may not have as many Super Bowl rings as Bill Belichick or Chuck Noll, but he took two different franchises to the big game and checks off numerous boxes for enshrinement in Canton.

Nick Lee

Breaking Down Seahawks Draft Class with Ourlads.com

Corbin Smith

For Seahawks DE L.J. Collier, it's 'Time to Eat' in Redemption Season

Admittedly rushing back quicker from a frustrating ankle injury than he probably should have, a fully healthy Collier isn't dwelling on a disappointing rookie season and has his sights set on proving his critics wrong in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Catching Up With All-Pro LB Chad Brown, Who Brought Deadly Strike to Seahawks' Defense

Once one of the NFL's best linebackers, Brown made multiple Pro Bowls starring for the Steelers, Seahawks, and Patriots. Now, he's using the same tenacity and passion to excel as a businessman and sports media personality.

Nick Lee

CorbinSmithNFL