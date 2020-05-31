Locked On Seahawks (5/30/20) - Has Seattle Done Enough to Address Pass Rush?

While their offseason plan hasn't been as aggressive as fans hoped, particularly choosing not to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks have made several under the radar moves to address their pass rush in recent months. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee analyze whether or not Seattle will be better at getting after opposing quarterbacks following offseason additions, look back at the team's whiffed first-round selection on Dan McGwire in 1991, and discuss expectations for the Seahawks 2019 defensive draft choices heading into year two.