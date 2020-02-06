Locked On Seahawks (2/5/20) - How Should Seahawks Proceed at Cornerback?

Breaking out in his third NFL season, Shaquill Griffin emerged as a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Seahawks. But Tre Flowers endured an up and down campaign, while veterans Neiko Thorpe and Akeem King are set to become free agents, leaving questions about the unit heading into free agency and the draft. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down Seattle's current cornerback group, discuss seven cornerback prospects the Seahawks may have interest in drafting in April, and compare the organization's salary cap and draft pick situation compared to NFC West rivals.