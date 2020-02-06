SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/5/20) - How Should Seahawks Proceed at Cornerback?

CorbinSmithNFL

Breaking out in his third NFL season, Shaquill Griffin emerged as a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Seahawks. But Tre Flowers endured an up and down campaign, while veterans Neiko Thorpe and Akeem King are set to become free agents, leaving questions about the unit heading into free agency and the draft. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down Seattle's current cornerback group, discuss seven cornerback prospects the Seahawks may have interest in drafting in April, and compare the organization's salary cap and draft pick situation compared to NFC West rivals.

Another former Detroit Lion joinin the Seahawks secondary?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

With plenty of uncertainty at the tight end position heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are looking into potentially signing Olsen, who would add another reliable receiving weapon to the offensive arsenal.

CorbinSmithNFL

Johnny Football

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: EDGE Defender

Seattle hopes to re-sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney, but adding additional edge rushers will be important for a team that finished second-to-last in the NFL in sacks in 2019.

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/4/20) - Examining Greg Olsen's Potential Fit in Seattle

Since announcing he was parting ways with the Panthers, Olsen has been linked to the Seahawks. Is he the right fit?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: K'Lavon Chaisson

Desperate for a disruptive, athletic speed rusher off the edge to potentially complement Jadeveon Clowney, Chaisson would check off several boxes as a first-round prospect for Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Position Review: Russell Wilson Ascends to Elite Status

Coming off one of his best, if not the best, season of his NFL career, Wilson will continue to find ways to improve as the Seahawks remain set at the quarterback position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Can Seahawks Appease Russell Wilson This Offseason?

After falling short of the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season, Russell Wilson wants the Seahawks to do everything they can to dramatically improve his team around him this spring.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Position Review: Health Remains Top Concern for Running Back Group

Seattle plans to have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny back healthy for the 2020 season, but it may be a smart move to look towards the future by adding another back to the mix.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Staff Predicts Super Bowl LIV Winner

One of the NFL's best offenses will battle one of the league's elite defenses in Miami. Who will snag the coveted Lombardi Trophy?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

I'm not sure these are as big of question marks as the lack of pass rush. Getting to the quarterback more would help ALL of these players. …

CorbinSmithNFL