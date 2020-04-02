Locked On Seahawks (4/1/20) - Is Long-Term Deal Back on the Table for Jadeveon Clowney?
Corbin Smith
In the latest turn of events in the Jadeveon Clowney saga, the veteran pass rusher reportedly has dropped his price point on a long-term deal. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith revisits the timeline of Clowney's lengthy free agency situation and what's next in negotiations, answers listener mailbag questions, discusses Benson Mayowa's return to Seattle, and looks at six players impacted by Seattle's nine offseason additions.