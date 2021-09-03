Jaguar Report Breaks Down CB Sidney Jones, Fit With Seahawks

After experiencing a bit of a rebirth in Jacksonville last season, John Shipley of the Jaguar Report believes Jones could be poised to take another significant step forward in Seattle's defensive scheme.

On Monday, the Seahawks brought in additional competition at cornerback, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for former Washington Husky star Sidney Jones.

Back in his old stomping grounds in the Pacific Northwest, where does Jones fit into Seattle's plans moving forward? And could he emerge as a starter down the road? Jaguar Report reporter John Shipley provides intel on the fifth-year defender's strengths and weaknesses and shares why he believes Jones couldn't have landed in a better situation for his skill set.

