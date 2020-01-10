Locked On Seahawks (1/10/20) - Seahawks vs. Packers Preview

Eight is the number to break heading into the divisional round for the Seahawks, who will look to win their first road playoff game in nine tries and also end an eight-game losing streak against the Packers dating back to 1999. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith, Nick Lee, and Rob Rang revisit Seattle's injury report, including a banged-up offensive line, dissect six key matchups to watch at Lambeau Field, and assemble a game plan to help the Seahawks earn an NFC Championship Game berth.