Locked On Seahawks (1/10/20) - Seahawks vs. Packers Preview

CorbinSmithNFL

Eight is the number to break heading into the divisional round for the Seahawks, who will look to win their first road playoff game in nine tries and also end an eight-game losing streak against the Packers dating back to 1999. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith, Nick Lee, and Rob Rang revisit Seattle's injury report, including a banged-up offensive line, dissect six key matchups to watch at Lambeau Field, and assemble a game plan to help the Seahawks earn an NFC Championship Game berth.

CorbinSmithNFL

A game that still haunts many Seahawks fans 14 years later...

Does Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Actually Struggle in Cold Weather?

CorbinSmithNFL

A couple of poor performances in frigid conditions earned Wilson a reputation as a quarterback who struggles in cold weather. But is that narrative actually true?

Seahawks Game Planning for Aaron Rodgers' Hard Count Mastery

Thomas Hall10

With Seattle's defense attempting to build off their outstanding performance against Philadelphia, the defensive line will need to prevent Rodgers from taking advantage of them with his cadence skills.

All 22 Review: Breaking Down Seahawks Sack Fest vs. Eagles

Matty F. Brown

After struggling to rush opposing quarterbacks all season, Seattle racked up seven sacks in a wild card win over Philadelphia. Was it a mirage or a sign of things to come heading into the next round at Green Bay?

3 Starting Linemen Remain Sidelined at Seahawks Thursday Practice

CorbinSmithNFL

With four key offensive linemen limited in some capacity during Thursday's practice, it remains unclear who will start for Seattle against Green Bay on Sunday.

Locked On Seahawks (1/9/20) - Seahawks/Packers Film Review with Matty Brown

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven film analyst Matty F. Brown joins the Locked On Seahawks podcast to share some schematic insight on the Packers and how the Seahawks match up heading into the NFC Divisional Round.

Seahawks Priming for ‘Different’ Packers Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will play Green Bay for a sixth straight season, but both teams have undergone major changes and Sunday’s divisional round will lack the same familiarity of earlier installments in the rivalry.

NFL Draft Archives: Chad Wheeler Prospect Profile

Rob Rang

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang revisits his scouting profile for tackle Chad Wheeler, who earned a promotion from Seattle’s practice squad heading into the 2019 NFC Divisional Round.

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Set to Confront Packers, Lambeau Demons in Divisional Round

Dan Viens

The Seahawks are hoping Russell Wilson can lead them to the third NFC Championship Game of his career, but he'll have to break his goose egg at Lambeau Field to do it.

DK Metcalf Not Taking Anything for Granted as Seahawks Prepare for Packers

Thomas Hall10

After nearly being forced to retire from football early due to a broken neck, Metcalf isn't taking any of his success for granted.