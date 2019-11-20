Locked On Seahawks (11/19/19) - Who Will Ed Dickson Replace on 53-Man Roster?

Preparing for a Week 12 battle in Philadelphia, the Seahawks anticipate receiver Tyler Lockett will be ready to play against the Eagles, while tight end Ed Dickson will likely be reinstated by Wednesday. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses Lockett's impending return along with who Dickson could replace on the active roster, dishes out a history lesson on "Throwback Tuesday," and looks at what's new with the Eagles heading towards Sunday.