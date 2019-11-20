Seahawkmaven
Locked On Seahawks (11/19/19) - Who Will Ed Dickson Replace on 53-Man Roster?

Corbin Smith

Preparing for a Week 12 battle in Philadelphia, the Seahawks anticipate receiver Tyler Lockett will be ready to play against the Eagles, while tight end Ed Dickson will likely be reinstated by Wednesday. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses Lockett's impending return along with who Dickson could replace on the active roster, dishes out a history lesson on "Throwback Tuesday," and looks at what's new with the Eagles heading towards Sunday.

Don’t Forget Seahawks Other Rising Cornerback

Corbin Smith
Shaquill Griffin has played like a Pro Bowler and deserves plenty of acclaim for his breakout third season. But he hasn’t been the only promising young cornerback to show dramatic improvements for Seattle this season.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'Anxious' to Find Increased Role for DB Ugo Amadi

Corbin Smith
The versatile rookie hasn’t played a defensive snap since Week 2, but his time may be coming in Seattle’s secondary.

Corbin Smith

Malik Turner Capitalizing on Chances with Seahawks

Corbin Smith
Even with minimal opportunities to contribute offensively, Turner continues to come through for Seattle and could have a bright future with the organization.

Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Ain’t Never Had a (Fri)End Like' Jadeveon Clowney

Nick Lee
Seattle has had several really good defensive ends under Schneider's watch, but none have boasted the magical traits Clowney brings to the table.

Film Breakdown: Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney Wrecks 49ers in Prime Time

Corbin Smith
Turning in a historically great performance, Clowney gave San Francisco’s offensive line fits all night long during Seattle’s stunning 27-24 overtime win.

Seahawks Waive CB Jamar Taylor, Activate TE Ed Dickson

Corbin Smith
Seattle has a host of options to consider replacing Taylor at nickel cornerback, while Dickson’s return should bolster an injury-ravaged tight end group.

Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks’ Sentencing Hearing Postponed Again

Corbin Smith
Seattle should have its starting strongside linebacker available throughout the entirety of the 2019 season, including potentially the Super Bowl if the team makes it that far.

Corbin Smith

Corbin Smith

