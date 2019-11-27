Seahawk Maven
Locked On Seahawks (11/26/19) - Jadeveon Clowney Battling Tricky Injury

Corbin Smith

The Seahawks believe Jadeveon Clowney will have a shot to play against the Vikings next Monday night. But battling a sports hernia-related issue, should the organization be concerned?

Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss recent injury updates on Clowney and Jarran Reed, celebrate "Throwback Tuesday" looking back at Hall of Famer John Randle, and break down Seattle's dominant defensive showing in Philadelphia.

Ziggy Ansah Re-Emerges, Adds Firepower to Seahawks' Pass Rush

Corbin Smith
Benefiting from a week off to continue building strength, Ansah bullied both of Philadelphia’s tackles, giving Seattle a much-needed jolt rushing the passer.

Practice Makes Perfect as Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Turns in Career Day

Corbin Smith
Taking out his frustrations after logging only six carries over the last two games, Penny torched Philadelphia’s vaunted run defense and helped Seattle secure its ninth win.

Seahawks Unsure if Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed Will Play vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
Seattle remains optimistic Clowney will be able to return to action against Minnesota next week, but Reed won't be reassessed until later in the week.

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Out Indefinitely

Corbin Smith
Reed exited with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and didn't return, leaving his status in doubt for next week's game against the Vikings.

Report: Seahawks Host Free Agent T Seantrel Henderson

Corbin Smith
Injuries and substance abuse violations have derailed Henderson’s once-promising career and he’s looking to latch on with another team.

7 Reasons Seahawks Fans Should be Thankful

Nick Lee
The Seahawks are 9-2 or better for the third time in franchise history. The other two times, the franchise ended up in the Super Bowl. There's plenty for fans to be thankful about when it comes to their NFL team this holiday season.

Corbin Smith

Steve Hutchinson, Ricky Watters among 25 modern finalists. Do you see either of them getting into…

Snap Count Synopsis: Group Effort Helps Seahawks Offset Loss of Jadeveon Clowney

Corbin Smith
Without Clowney, eight different defensive linemen rotated into the lineup to play at least one-third of Seattle’s defensive snaps against Philadelphia.

Closing Thoughts: Sophomore Class Leads the Way in Ugly Seahawks Win

Dan Viens
It may not have been pretty, but major contributions from 2018 draft class stand out in sloppy win in Philadelphia.

Seahawks Stay Perfect on the Road, Grind Out Victory Over Eagles

Corbin Smith
Led by their backup running back and an aggressive defense, Seattle took control of an ugly game late to stay undefeated on the road and keep within striking distance of San Francisco in the NFC West.