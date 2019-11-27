Locked On Seahawks (11/26/19) - Jadeveon Clowney Battling Tricky Injury

The Seahawks believe Jadeveon Clowney will have a shot to play against the Vikings next Monday night. But battling a sports hernia-related issue, should the organization be concerned?

Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss recent injury updates on Clowney and Jarran Reed, celebrate "Throwback Tuesday" looking back at Hall of Famer John Randle, and break down Seattle's dominant defensive showing in Philadelphia.