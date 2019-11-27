Locked On Seahawks (11/27/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Luke Braun
In the latest installment of "Crossover Wednesday," Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Locked On Vikings host Luke Braun to break down Monday's upcoming prime time tilt between the Seahawks and Vikings and CenturyLink Field. Smith and Braun revisit last year's game between the two franchises, discuss the resurgence of Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook, analyze Seattle's receivers against Minnesota's struggling cornerbacks, and more!