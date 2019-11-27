Seahawk Maven
Locked On Seahawks (11/27/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Luke Braun

Corbin Smith

In the latest installment of "Crossover Wednesday," Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Locked On Vikings host Luke Braun to break down Monday's upcoming prime time tilt between the Seahawks and Vikings and CenturyLink Field. Smith and Braun revisit last year's game between the two franchises, discuss the resurgence of Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook, analyze Seattle's receivers against Minnesota's struggling cornerbacks, and more!

7 Reasons Seahawks Fans Should be Thankful

Nick Lee
The Seahawks are 9-2 or better for the third time in franchise history. The other two times, the franchise ended up in the Super Bowl. There's plenty for fans to be thankful about when it comes to their NFL team this holiday season.

Ziggy Ansah Re-Emerges, Adds Firepower to Seahawks' Pass Rush

Corbin Smith
Benefiting from a week off to continue building strength, Ansah bullied both of Philadelphia’s tackles, giving Seattle a much-needed jolt rushing the passer.

Report: Seahawks Host Free Agent T Seantrel Henderson

Corbin Smith
Injuries and substance abuse violations have derailed Henderson’s once-promising career and he’s looking to latch on with another team.

Seahawks Peaking Defensively at Perfect Time

Corbin Smith
A tight-knit group struggled to stop opponents during the first half of the 2019 season, but a few lineup changes have sparked Seattle’s defense in back-to-back dominant efforts.

Corbin Smith

Still plenty of support out there for Wilson winning MVP. But feels like he's going to need a very…

Practice Makes Perfect as Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Turns in Career Day

Corbin Smith
Taking out his frustrations after logging only six carries over the last two games, Penny torched Philadelphia’s vaunted run defense and helped Seattle secure its ninth win.

Seahawks Unsure if Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed Will Play vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
Seattle remains optimistic Clowney will be able to return to action against Minnesota next week, but Reed won't be reassessed until later in the week.

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Out Indefinitely

Corbin Smith
Reed exited with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and didn't return, leaving his status in doubt for next week's game against the Vikings.

Locked On Seahawks (11/26/19) - Jadeveon Clowney Battling Tricky Injury

Corbin Smith
Clowney plans to give it a go this week, but should the Seahawks be concerned about the nature of his injury long-term?

Corbin Smith

Steve Hutchinson, Ricky Watters among 25 modern finalists. Do you see either of them getting into…

