The Seahawks will be short-handed on defense when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 15. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the significance of Jadeveon Clowney and Mychal Kendricks sitting out this week, dissect five key matchups worth watching at Bank of America Stadium, and construct a game plan for the Seahawks to move to 7-1 on the road this season.