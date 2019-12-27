Locked On Seahawks (12/17/19) - Seahawks vs. 49ers Preview

Playing for an NFC West crown and potentially a first-round bye, the Seahawks will host the 49ers in a crucial Week 17 battle at CenturyLink Field. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take a closer look at each team's injury situation, break down five key matchups to watch, including Seattle's new-look running back group against San Francisco's linebackers, and devise a game plan for a Seattle victory to wrap up the regular season.