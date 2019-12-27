SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (12/17/19) - Seahawks vs. 49ers Preview

CorbinSmithNFL

Playing for an NFC West crown and potentially a first-round bye, the Seahawks will host the 49ers in a crucial Week 17 battle at CenturyLink Field. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take a closer look at each team's injury situation, break down five key matchups to watch, including Seattle's new-look running back group against San Francisco's linebackers, and devise a game plan for a Seattle victory to wrap up the regular season.

Return of the Beast: Marshawn Lynch Revitalizes Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

At 33 years of age, Lynch isn't the back he once was. But Seattle is thrilled to have "Beast Mode" back in the Pacific Northwest and believes he has enough left in the tank to help the team in the postseason.

Seahawks Playoff Scenarios in Week 17

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle could still be one of the top two seeds in the conference, but a Week 16 loss to Arizona dramatically reduced the chances of earning a playoff bye.

Seahawks Need Healthy Quandre Diggs to Make Noise in Postseason

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle’s defense has regressed without Diggs at free safety and if he’s not able to return for Week 17 or the first game of the playoffs, the team could be in serious trouble.

Seahawks Rookie WR John Ursua Could Be Wild Card vs. 49ers

CorbinSmithNFL

Since Josh Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension and Malik Turner remains in concussion protocol, Ursua may finally have a chance to see the field for more than mop-up duty in Week 17.

Offensive Line in Dire Straits as Seahawks Prepare for NFC West Title Game

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle received some positive injury news on Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquill Griffin, but nearly the entire offensive line was limited or did not participate in Thursday's practice, creating a major cause for concern heading into the season finale.

Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin Good to Go for Seahawks in Week 17

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be closer to full strength on defense with the return of Clowney and Griffin, but Quandre Diggs’ status remains one to watch over the next couple of days.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks LB Cody Barton Shows Promise in First 2 Starts

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks have been excited about Barton's future since drafting him in the third round back in March. How did the rookie fare in his first two NFL starts as a replacement for Mychal Kendricks?

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson 'Super Excited' About Return of Marshawn Lynch, Robert Turbin

Thomas Hall10

After spending the first half of his career with both Turbin and Lynch in the backfield, Wilson couldn't be happier about his two former teammates returning to Seattle heading towards the playoffs.