Locked On Seahawks (12/4/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Brad Mader

With both teams battling for playoff spots, the Seahawks and Rams will square off for the second time in prime time on Sunday night. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Rams host Brad "Bear" Mader look back at Seattle's thrilling Week 5 win at CenturyLink Field, investigate a plethora of personnel changes for the Seahawks and Rams since that first matchup in October, and break down offensive and defensive keys for both teams heading into the rematch.