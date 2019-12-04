Seahawk Maven
Locked On Seahawks (12/4/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Brad Mader

Corbin Smith

With both teams battling for playoff spots, the Seahawks and Rams will square off for the second time in prime time on Sunday night. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Rams host Brad "Bear" Mader look back at Seattle's thrilling Week 5 win at CenturyLink Field, investigate a plethora of personnel changes for the Seahawks and Rams since that first matchup in October, and break down offensive and defensive keys for both teams heading into the rematch.

Seahawks Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 14

Corbin Smith
Already with as many wins as 2018, Seattle has a chance to punch its postseason ticket with four weeks left to play.

Seahawk Maven Post-Game Report: Seahawks 37, Vikings 30

Corbin Smith
Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith shares his observations from Seattle's wild Week 13 win over Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Preserves Status as NFL’s Secondary Godfather

Corbin Smith
The “Legion of Boom” may be long gone, but Carroll’s young secondary is writing its own story behind the rise of two talented cornerbacks.

Pete Carroll’s Seahawks Addicted to Drama

Nick Lee
Though they're 10-2 and sit in first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks haven't been strangers to dramatic finishes this year. In fact, they seem to invite them.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 13 Win vs. Vikings

Thomas Hall10
Which Seahawks shined and which ones struggled in a 37-30 win over the Vikings?

2018 Draft Class Coming of Age for Seahawks, Plays Starring Role vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
Playing a crucial role in Seattle’s surge to the top of the NFC West, a rising “sophomore” class continues to make a substantial impact in all three phases of the game.

Locked On Seahawks (12/3/19) - 2018 Draft Class Blossoming for Seahawks

Corbin Smith
Plenty of heroes emerged in Seattle's victory on Monday night, including several rapidly improving second-year players.

Seahawks Ground and Pound Vikings, Seize Control of NFC West

Corbin Smith
Seattle found a way to make a blowout turn interesting in the fourth quarter, but held on late to improve to 10-2 on the season with a critical home victory.

Closing Thoughts: Seahawks on Doorstep to Playoffs After Yet Another Stressful Win

Dan Viens
It's never easy with these Seahawks, but they now sit atop the NFC West with their eye on a potential bye after a thrilling win over the Vikings.

Snap Count Synopsis: Seahawks Lean on Heavy Formations to Batter Vikings

Corbin Smith
Using a sixth linemen for a whopping 45 combined snaps on Monday, Seattle set the tone at the line of scrimmage and rushed for 218 yards against a normally stout Minnesota defense.