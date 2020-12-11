GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Locked On Seahawks Ep. 349 - How Could Seahawks Underestimate Red-Hot Giants?

While other players and coaches spoke otherwise, Shaquill Griffin believes Seattle somehow underestimated a red-hot New York squad, which is problematic for a team that supposedly treats every game as a championship opportunity.
Adding insult to injury, four days after suffering an inexcusable road loss to the Giants, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin suggest the team overlooked their opponent despite the fact they entered with a three-game winning streak. Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee break down Griffin's comments and why they're a bad look for the Seahawks heading into the final four games of the season, devise a game plan for a Week 14 victory over the Jets, and dish out grades for the team's draft class with 75 percent of the season wrapped up.

Listen to the show in its entirety here:

