Locked On Seahawks Ep. 349 - How Could Seahawks Underestimate Red-Hot Giants?

While other players and coaches spoke otherwise, Shaquill Griffin believes Seattle somehow underestimated a red-hot New York squad, which is problematic for a team that supposedly treats every game as a championship opportunity.

Four days after suffering an inexcusable road loss to the Giants, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin suggest the team overlooked their opponent despite the fact they entered with a three-game winning streak.

