Seahawk Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (11/25/19) - Pass Rush Remains Ferocious as Seahawks Beat Eagles

Corbin Smith

Playing without Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed, the Seahawks' pass rush didn't miss a beat, racking up nine quarterback hits against Carson Wentz and battering the Eagles quarterback all afternoon in a 17-9 victory. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith revisits a strong collective effort by Seattle's defensive line, answers mailbag questions, and shares some offensive observations from Sunday's win in Philadelphia.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Out Indefinitely

Corbin Smith
1 2

Reed exited with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and didn't return, leaving his status in doubt for next week's game against the Vikings.

Closing Thoughts: Sophomore Class Leads the Way in Ugly Seahawks Win

Dan Viens
1 0

It may not have been pretty, but major contributions from 2018 draft class stand out in sloppy win in Philadelphia.

Corbin Smith

Raving again about Shaquem Griffin and why not? He was outstanding yesterday.

0

Seahawks/Eagles Week 12 Game Thread

Corbin Smith
5 0

Engage in a live discussion with Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith as the Seahawks square off with the 5-5 Eagles in Philadelphia.

Seahawks Stay Perfect on the Road, Grind Out Victory Over Eagles

Corbin Smith
3 0

Led by their backup running back and an aggressive defense, Seattle took control of an ugly game late to stay undefeated on the road and keep within striking distance of San Francisco in the NFC West.

Practice Makes Perfect as Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Turns in Career Day

Corbin Smith
1

Taking out his frustrations after logging only six carries over the last two games, Penny torched Philadelphia’s vaunted run defense and helped Seattle secure its ninth win.

Seahawks Unsure if Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed Will Play vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
0

Seattle remains optimistic Clowney will be able to return to action against Minnesota next week, but Reed won't be reassessed until later in the week.

Snap Count Synopsis: Group Effort Helps Seahawks Offset Loss of Jadeveon Clowney

Corbin Smith
0

Without Clowney, eight different defensive linemen rotated into the lineup to play at least one-third of Seattle’s defensive snaps against Philadelphia.

Post-Game Report: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Corbin Smith
0

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith and Eagle Maven reporter Ed Kracz reflect on Seattle's 17-9 win in Philadelphia.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 12 Win vs. Eagles

Thomas Hall10
0

Recapping Seattle's 17-9 victory in Philadelphia with three players who shined and three that need to improve next week.