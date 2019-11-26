Locked On Seahawks (11/25/19) - Pass Rush Remains Ferocious as Seahawks Beat Eagles
Playing without Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed, the Seahawks' pass rush didn't miss a beat, racking up nine quarterback hits against Carson Wentz and battering the Eagles quarterback all afternoon in a 17-9 victory. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith revisits a strong collective effort by Seattle's defensive line, answers mailbag questions, and shares some offensive observations from Sunday's win in Philadelphia.