    • October 7, 2021
    Seahawk Maven Blue Thursday Exclusive With Alyssa Charlston

    Reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Alyssa Charlston of FOX 13 about Seattle's bad blood with Los Angeles, what's at stake in the latest rivalry match between the two teams, the Seahawks' issues with miscommunication errors on defense, and much more!
    With the Rams returning to Seattle for their latest rivalry matchup with the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Seahawk Maven reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Fox 13 Seattle reporter Alyssa Charlston about the bad blood shared between the two teams, what's at stake as they battle in prime time at Lumen Field, lingering communication issues plaguing the Seahawks' defense, and much more!

    Listen to the entire interview above.

