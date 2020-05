Now past the draft and bulk of free agency, I'm back to tackle some of your toughest Seahawks and NFL-related questions in a live stream Q & A session.

Among topics discussed, I break down the latest on Quinton Dunbar's legal woes, analyze Seattle's decision to trade up to draft Darrell Taylor, look at Lano Hill's future as a Seahawk, and much more.

Thanks for the questions and keep them coming each week!