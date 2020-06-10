Locked On Seahawks (6/9/20) - Seahawks Add Decorated Executive to Front Office

After serving as a consultant this spring, Alonzo Highsmith has been named personnel executive for the Seahawks, adding the decorated long-time Packers scout to the front office and reuniting him with general manager John Schneider. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the impact of Highsmith's arrival, revisit the Seahawks disappointing 1989 campaign, and break down the next five players on the Top 100 Seahawks countdown, including two unheralded defenders from the early 1990s.