SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Locked On Seahawks (6/9/20) - Seahawks Add Decorated Executive to Front Office

Corbin Smith

After serving as a consultant this spring, Alonzo Highsmith has been named personnel executive for the Seahawks, adding the decorated long-time Packers scout to the front office and reuniting him with general manager John Schneider. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the impact of Highsmith's arrival, revisit the Seahawks disappointing 1989 campaign, and break down the next five players on the Top 100 Seahawks countdown, including two unheralded defenders from the early 1990s.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Case For and Against Extending Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin

Coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2019, the Seahawks face a tough decision on whether or not they want to give cornerback Shaquill Griffin a multi-year extension.

Nick Lee

by

Thomas Hall10

Analysis: Who Will Start for Seahawks at Left Guard?

Seattle has stockpiled guards this offseason and both starting roles could be up for grabs when training camp opens in July. Will Mike Iupati retain his starting role on the left side or will a worthy challenger dethrone him?

Corbin Smith

Another look at why the Seahawks need to let Russell Wilson cook.

Corbin Smith

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in NFC North

Continuing our trek around the league looking for veterans who may be cut or traded before Week 1 of the NFL season, which players from the NFC North could make sense for the Seahawks?

Colby Patnode

Film Breakdown: Signing Greg Olsen Gives Seahawks Another Matchup Nightmare

Olsen isn't the same player who made three straight Pro Bowls from 2014 to 2016, but his size and athleticism still present challenges for opposing defenses and he should thrive catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Corbin Smith

The 12s - Not Jadeveon Clowney - May Be Seahawks Biggest Loss of 2020 Offseason

One of the Seahawks best weapons likely won't be available to them for most, if not all, of the 2020 season. How much impact will the loss of fans have on their win/loss record?

Ty Gonzalez

by

SeahawksGo12

Redoing the Seahawks' Underwhelming 2017 NFL Draft

Every NFL general manager has picks he wishes he could get back. In the case of John Schneider, what would life look like if he could go back in time and get a do-over on his 2017 draft selections?

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 100-91

A rising young cornerback and beloved pass rusher headline the first 10 players on our annual Top 100 Seahawks countdown.

Corbin Smith

by

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Sixth-Round Pick Freddie Swain Signs Rookie Contract

Joining Colby Parkinson as the latest incoming Seahawks draft choice to sign his rookie deal, Swain will have a chance to compete at receiver and as a kick returner when training camp opens.

Corbin Smith

Hook, Line, Sinker: Veteran RB Carlos Hyde Lured by Seahawks' Scheme

Needing veteran insurance with Rashaad Penny still a long way from returning from reconstructive knee surgery, the allure of playing in a run-heavy, shotgun based scheme proved to be the perfect bait for Seattle to sign Carlos Hyde.

Corbin Smith