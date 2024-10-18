Seahawks Face Interesting Decision Down to Fourth-String Right Tackle
RENTON, Wash. - Enduring plenty of adversity in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Ryan Grubb's job has been further complicated by offensive line issues, most notably calling plays with injured right tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant on the shelf.
Without Lucas and Fant, who remain on the PUP and injured reserve lists due to knee injuries respectively, the Seahawks have had to roll with third-string tackle Stone Forsythe for most of the first six games. While the fourth-year blocker has given a valiant effort while tasked with blocking some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, he has struggled quite a bit in pass protection with Pro Football Focus charging him with a league-high 35 pressures allowed.
Making matters worse for Seattle, while the coordinator won't be using the situation as an excuse with his team hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff will have to dig even deeper into the depth well at tackle for Sunday's road contest in Atlanta. Dealing with a hand injury, Forsythe has officially been ruled out after missing practice all week, creating an interesting decision in regard to who will step in to replace him.
"It's been challenging," Grubb said after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, we'd love Abe [Abraham Lucas] to be back and be healthy. I'm extremely proud of Stone [Forsythe] and how he's played and how much he's battled and the production that we got out of him when he was in there. And he's battling to be back here soon. I don't know that we're unique to any team in the NFL. I think everybody's battling injuries at different spots, so I don't think that that's something to dwell on."
With Forsythe unable to go, the Seahawks have two significantly different alternatives to choose from with ageless wonder Jason Peters as a practice squad promotion candidate and sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell waiting in the wings for a chance to show what he can do in regular season action.
A future Hall of Famer who now has three weeks of practices under his belt, Peters' experience would make him the safest play to fill in for Forsythe. Playing in eight games for the Seahawks last year, including a pair of starts, he allowed 14 pressures and zero sacks on 135 pass blocking reps with a 94.8 percent pass block efficiency rate, providing inconsistent results protecting Geno Smith with several good games and several subpar performances.
Even with Forsythe ranking dead last in pressures allowed thus far, it's debatable whether Peters will fare much better only a few weeks after coming off the couch and being pitted against Atlanta's athletic edge rushers at this stage of his career.
Peters did excel as a run blocker last season, however, earning a stellar 71.2 grade from PFF, including scoring north of an 88.0 grade in two games. The 42-year old may have lost a step when it comes to dealing with NFL pass rushers, but he can still move defenders off the line of scrimmage, and considering Seattle's ongoing troubles trying to run the football, plugging him into the lineup could be an instant upgrade over Forsythe in that department.
In terms of reliability, Peters would be the smart choice to elevate and start in Atlanta. But the organization has high hopes for the uber-athletic Jerrell, a day three selection making the massive jump to the NFL from Division II Findlay, eager for his shot to show what he can do. From a long-term perspective, giving him an opportunity to learn and develop in a game setting carries plenty of risk but also could pay significant dividends down the road.
Coming onto Seattle's draft radar after an impressive pro day workout at Ohio State, Jerrell exceeded expectations in his first NFL training camp, winning several one-on-one matchups against the likes of Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. In the preseason, he didn't allow any pressures on 31 pass blocking reps, albeit against fourth-string defenders, and his quickness at 310 pounds showed up on a couple of occasions climbing to the second level in the run game.
Throwing Jerrell into the fire against NFL starters would be a textbook example of boom-or-bust. On one hand, his top-tier athleticism could help compensate for experience and level of competition concerns to weather the storm, allowing him to hold up against an opponent that ranks dead last in sacks. On the other hand, he may not be close to being ready to take on starting NFL pass rushers and thus could be exposed immediately by the likes of Matt Judon or Arnold Ebiketie, which would spell doom for the Seahawks' offense.
From Grubb's perspective, Jerrell has all of the physical tools necessary to succeed as an NFL tackle, and letting him take his lumps between the lines may have some merit. But he's still adapting to the speed and complexity of the game at this level, which begs the question of whether or not Seattle should even consider the possibility of throwing him to the wolves in a tough road environment.
"Mike shows a lot of flashes. Being a really twitchy guy can be a factor in the run game as well as just being a guy that can stay sticky in pass protection. I think for Mike, it's just seeing all the looks, all the third down looks, and things like that of the speed of the NFL and how fast the calls are happening in hostile environments. I think as Mike continues to sort those things out and plays faster, I think he's going to be a really good player."
If Seattle doesn't think Peters is physically ready to play or Jerrell has developed enough yet to receive his first career start, McClendon Curtis would be a third alternative for consideration. The second-year blocker had some trouble in pass protection in the preseason, allowing seven pressures on 64 pass blocking reps, but the coaching staff holds him in high regard and he brings some nastiness to his game as a run blocker, which the team could certainly use right now.
Ultimately, Peters seems like the best bet to start for the Seahawks to be the next man up replacing Forsythe. But it's also possible in his first game action of the year that Jerrell could have the training wheels taken off and play a few possessions in Atlanta, or even start depending on how he has looked in practice. Weighing short-term versus long-term benefits, it's a surprisingly compelling decision trying to figure out who will take over as the fourth-string tackle on Sunday.
