Locked On Seahawks (12/31/19) - Seahawks Lose 2 More Players to Season-Ending Injuries

Week after week, the Seahawks continue to get stung by the injury bug. Following Sunday's game against the 49ers, the team will now be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks and guard Ethan Pocic for the playoffs. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the impact of Seattle's latest injuries, revisit the Seahawks 17-9 win over the Eagles in Week 12, and share some defensive observations from Sunday's loss to the 49ers.