SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (12/31/19) - Seahawks Lose 2 More Players to Season-Ending Injuries

CorbinSmithNFL

Week after week, the Seahawks continue to get stung by the injury bug. Following Sunday's game against the 49ers, the team will now be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks and guard Ethan Pocic for the playoffs. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the impact of Seattle's latest injuries, revisit the Seahawks 17-9 win over the Eagles in Week 12, and share some defensive observations from Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Fear LB Mychal Kendricks Suffered Torn ACL

CorbinSmithNFL

Just in time for the playoffs, Seattle looks to have lost another defensive starter for the remainder of the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Where do you stand on the missed defensive pass interference? Do you think it should've been…

Seahawks Deserve Title as NFC's Best Franchise of the Decade

Nick Lee

Players and coaches have come and gone, but with Pete Carroll still running the show, the Seahawks have kept on winning more than any other NFC franchise in the last 10 years.

Ethan Pocic Returns to IR, Seahawks Promote Kyle Fuller

CorbinSmithNFL

Pocic dressed for two games after being reinstated from injured reserve and now won’t be eligible to play in the postseason, hurting Seattle’s depth in the interior offensive line.

One Stat Highlights Why Seahawks Could Struggle vs. Eagles

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be favored traveling to Philadelphia as a wild card team, but if the past two years are any indication, it won’t be easy to beat the same team twice on the road.

Rookies Shine Bright in Seahawks’ Week 17 Defeat

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite losing three of their last four games to end the regular season, the Seahawks have reason to be optimistic heading into postseason play due to the increasing contributions of their rookie class.

CorbinSmithNFL

Interesting arguments here... Especially if Eagles don't have Lane Johnson.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 17 Defeat vs. 49ers

Thomas Hall10

Which Seahawks stood out and which ones struggled in a season finale loss to the 49ers?

Al Riveron: Non-Call on DPI Against Seahawks Didn't Warrant Further Review

CorbinSmithNFL

While the game wasn't stopped after linebacker Fred Warner appeared to interfere with tight end Jacob Hollister in the end zone, the NFL quickly reviewed the questioned play at the New York league offices behind the scenes.

Seahawks Come Up Inches Short of NFC West Title

CorbinSmithNFL

Struggling to find any answers for slowing down San Francisco’s offense and getting shut out in the first half, Seattle will have to settle for a wild card after falling mere inches short.