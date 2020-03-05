Seahawks Offseason Q&A # 3 (3/5/20)

With the NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, I'm back for the latest Seahawk Maven Q & A live stream to answer your Seahawks, free agency, and NFL Draft questions.

Among topics discussed, I break down Seattle's interest in trading for Yannick Ngakoue, share my expectations for L.J. Collier heading into his second season, debate Denzel Mims versus Brandon Aiyuk as draft prospects, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!