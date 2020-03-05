SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Offseason Q&A # 3 (3/5/20)

CorbinSmithNFL

With the NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, I'm back for the latest Seahawk Maven Q&A live stream to answer your Seahawks, free agency, and NFL Draft questions.

Among topics discussed, I break down Seattle's interest in trading for Yannick Ngakoue, share my expectations for L.J. Collier heading into his second season, debate Denzel Mims versus Brandon Aiyuk as draft prospects, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!

John Schneider, Seahawks Must Keep Options Open Chasing Pass Rush Help

Amid circulating rumors linking Seattle to Yannick Ngakoue, general manager John Schneider must keep all options on the table while looking for pass rushers and develop a contingency plan in case his first few options don't happen.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Extend Shaquill Griffin Before 2020 Season?

With emerging star cornerback Shaquill Griffin set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, there's a chance negotiations with Seattle seeking a new deal could start at some point later this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

Yay or nay? Do you think the new CBA passes?

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (3/4/20) - Dissecting Yannick Ngakoue to Seattle Rumors

Seattle still views Jadeveon Clowney as its top priority, but the front office is preparing a second plan in case he leaves in free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

Princeton Seniors Unhappy About Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch Speaking at Class Day

After Princeton announced that Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch would be the keynote speaker at Princeton's Class Day this year, members of the senior class protested the decision of the Class Day co-chairs.

Landon Buford

I'd be stunned if Seattle signs a free agent running back. What do you think?

CorbinSmithNFL

Bobup

Why Seahawks Should Prioritize Re-Signing Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson isn't a household name like Jadeveon Clowney or Jarran Reed, but his versatility and workmanlike approach have proven invaluable for Seattle's defense in recent years and his departure would be a significant loss.

CorbinSmithNFL

Robinet

Analysis: 5 Potential Seahawks Cap Casualties

Though Seattle already has north of $40 million in available cap space, extra financial flexibility could be created by jettisoning a few high-priced veterans. Which players could hit the market as cap casualties?

CorbinSmithNFL

mikeymo46425

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Still Facing Uncertain Free Agent Market

Once viewed as a potential prize in free agency, a suspension and diminished production have created a lukewarm market for Reed, who may have to settle for a one-year deal.

CorbinSmithNFL

Is Travis Benjamin Worthwhile Reclamation Project for Seahawks?

After battling through constant injuries over his last two seasons, signing Benjamin to a cheap, team-friendly prove it deal could make sense for Seattle.

Thomas Hall10