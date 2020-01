With the hay in the barn and the practice week wrapped up for the Seahawks and Eagles, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith, Rob Rang, and Nick Lee preview Sunday's upcoming wild card rematch. Will the Seahawks be able to get the football to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf? Can the Eagles continue to thrive throwing the football without their top four receivers? Which team will be able to find a semblance of a pass rush?