Seattle Overload, Episode 12: Shutout Loss Overshadows Seahawks' Stellar Defensive Performance vs. Packers

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the defensive Xs and Os of the Seahawks' 17-0 shutout loss to the Packers and look ahead at what's to come.

Lost in a dreadful 17-0 shutout defeat to the Packers was a fantastic outing for the Seahawks' defense. Despite being on the field for nearly twice as much time as the offense, Ken Norton Jr.'s unit held strong against Aaron Rodgers and company, holding them to just three points until the fourth quarter.

This was yet another indication that Seattle's recent defensive turnaround is real, and it's certainly got Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon fired up. The duo breaks down all the action in the latest episode of Seattle Overload and tells you what to expect in the coming weeks.

Watch the episode in full in the video above or listen to the audio-only version in the player embedded below.