    January 1, 2022
    Seattle Overload, Episode 24: Fourth Quarter Collapse Extends to Seahawks' Defense in Loss to Bears

    Unable to hold off a late-game comeback by the Bears, the Seahawks were left stunned in a snowy Lumen Field, losers of a 25-24 affair. In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon assess the defense's performance and go over the good, the bad and the ugly.
    For most of the game, the Seahawks were able to keep quarterback Nick Foles and the Bears' offense at bay. But in the midst of its own offense's fourth quarter shutout, the wheels finally fell off for Seattle as Chicago finalized a 10-point comeback to walk out of Lumen Field with a stunning 25-24 victory. 

    Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon look at the good, the bad and the ugly from Sunday's events in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the video above for a taste of the show and, if you like what you hear, click on the audio player embedded below for the full episode. 

