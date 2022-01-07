Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Seattle Overload, Episode 25: Seahawks Drop 50 on Lowly Lions in Offensive Explosion

From Rashaad Penny's big day to some encouraging signs in the intermediate game from Russell Wilson, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Seahawks' offensive explosion in their 51-29 blowout of the Lions.

Too little, too late? Perhaps, but in a rare sight for the 2021 season, the Seahawks provided plenty of fun and joy to those in attendance for the team's home finale at a cold—and wet—Lumen Field. Russell Wilson fired a quartet of touchdown passes, including three such connections with DK Metcalf, while Rashaad Penny exploded for 170 yards and two scores on the ground as Seattle went on to blow out Detroit by a score of 51-29. 

How did it all go down? What stood out the most? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon have you covered on all that and more in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Check out the clip above for a taste of this week's show and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full thing.

Read More

USATSI_17444977
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 25: Seahawks Drop 50 on Lowly Lions in Offensive Explosion

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17444964
Seahawks News

DK Metcalf: Revived Run Game Changing How Defenses Play Seahawks

12 hours ago
USATSI_17208051
Seahawks News

Eligible For Extension Talks This Offseason, DK Metcalf Says He's 'Not Trying to Leave' Seahawks

16 hours ago
USATSI_17417331
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson Wants to Win More Super Bowls, Plans to 'Win Them' With Seahawks

18 hours ago
USATSI_17227250
Seahawks News

Flipping Script, Seahawks Can Play Spoiler in Week 18 Rematch vs. Cardinals

21 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
Seahawks News

Bobby Wagner Hopeful to Play in Seahawks' Season Finale, Optimistic 'I'll Be Back' in 2022

Jan 5, 2022
Jordyn Brooks
Seahawks News

Jordyn Brooks Validates Seahawks' First Round Selection With Historic Season

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17444967
Seahawks News

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Named NFC Offensive Player of Week For Explosive Performance vs. Lions

Jan 5, 2022