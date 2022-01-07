Seattle Overload, Episode 25: Seahawks Drop 50 on Lowly Lions in Offensive Explosion

From Rashaad Penny's big day to some encouraging signs in the intermediate game from Russell Wilson, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Seahawks' offensive explosion in their 51-29 blowout of the Lions.

Too little, too late? Perhaps, but in a rare sight for the 2021 season, the Seahawks provided plenty of fun and joy to those in attendance for the team's home finale at a cold—and wet—Lumen Field. Russell Wilson fired a quartet of touchdown passes, including three such connections with DK Metcalf, while Rashaad Penny exploded for 170 yards and two scores on the ground as Seattle went on to blow out Detroit by a score of 51-29.

How did it all go down? What stood out the most? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon have you covered on all that and more in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Check out the clip above for a taste of this week's show and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full thing.