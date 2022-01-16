Skip to main content
Seattle Overload, Episode 27: Explosive Run Game Opens Doors For Seahawks' Offense in Upset Win Over Cardinals

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon recap the Seahawks' offensive performance in their 38-30 season-ending victory over the division rival Cardinals and discuss the future of coordinator Shane Waldron.

The 2021 season is in the books for the Seahawks, who finished below .500 for just the third time in the Pete Carroll era. But despite the disappointing nature of this past year, Seattle closed things out on a rather positive note—particularly on the offensive side of the ball—by dropping 38 points in an upset win over the division rival Cardinals. 

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon recap the action from an Xs and Os perspective in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show. 

