    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Seattle Overload, Episode 7: First Half Recap of Seahawks' Offense

    From struggling to play a full four quarters to losing superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks failed to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball in the first half of 2021. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon hop on the mics to rundown the Xs and Os of it all, especially from the team's Geno Smith-led 31-7 win over the Jaguars.
    "Seattle Overload" returns for a bye week special as hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon (he's back!) break down the Seahawks' offensive performance against the Jaguars and the first half of the 2021 season as a whole for the unit. 

    Watch the video above to hear the full episode! 

