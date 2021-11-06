Seattle Overload, Episode 7: First Half Recap of Seahawks' Offense

From struggling to play a full four quarters to losing superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks failed to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball in the first half of 2021. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon hop on the mics to rundown the Xs and Os of it all, especially from the team's Geno Smith-led 31-7 win over the Jaguars.

