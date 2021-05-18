Sports Illustrated home
Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy Breaks Down Seahawks 2021 Draft Class

A long-time NFL scout before taking over as director of the Senior Bowl, Nagy invited new Seahawks draft picks D'Wayne Eskridge and Tre Brown to Mobile for this year's all-star showcase and also considered sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe before choosing other tackle prospects. Where does he see each player fitting in with Seattle?
Former Seahawks scout and current Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy joins Corbin Smith and Rob Rang to share what he saw from Seattle draft picks D'Wayne Eskridge and Tre Brown in Mobile, discusses which player he believes has the best chance to contribute right away in the NFL, and explains why Stone Forsythe ultimately didn't receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Listen to the entire interview on Locked On Seahawks below.

