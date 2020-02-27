Locked On Seahawks (2/26/20) - Strong Offensive Line Class Comes at Right Time for Seattle

With Germain Ifedi, George Fant, and Mike Iupati heading for free agency and Justin Britt recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks could be in need of reinforcements in the trenches. Luckily, they picked the right year to be looking to stock up on offensive line talent. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang investigate which types of players Seattle has drafted along the line over the years, look at some potential day three options for running back depth, discuss the latest free agency buzz from the combine, and more.