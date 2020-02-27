SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/26/20) - Strong Offensive Line Class Comes at Right Time for Seattle

CorbinSmithNFL

With Germain Ifedi, George Fant, and Mike Iupati heading for free agency and Justin Britt recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks could be in need of reinforcements in the trenches. Luckily, they picked the right year to be looking to stock up on offensive line talent. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang investigate which types of players Seattle has drafted along the line over the years, look at some potential day three options for running back depth, discuss the latest free agency buzz from the combine, and more.

Aiming to Fortify Tight End Group, Seahawks Stockpiling Veterans

After signing former Carolina star Greg Olsen, Seattle doesn't look to be finished adding seasoned veterans to the tight end group and should feature a quality, experienced array of players at the position.

Thomas Hall10

If Russell Wilson isn't digging the CBA and speaks out, that's saying something, right?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Offensive Line

With three key linemen set to hit free agency next month, Seattle could have multiple starting roles to fill heading into 2020. Luckily, this year's draft class features an abundance of talent at the tackle, guard, and center positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

'Very Versatile' Jamarco Jones Will Compete to Start for Seahawks in 2020

After gaining valuable experience at both guard spots in 2019, the surprisingly versatile Jones willy likely enter his third season with the Seahawks competing for a starting role at multiple positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

I don't think people realized how serious of an ankle injury L.J. Collier suffered.

CorbinSmithNFL

John Schneider, Seahawks Relishing Different View Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft

Armed with eight 2020 draft choices, including three compensatory picks, Seattle general manager John Schneider had a far more positive outlook in his return to Indianapolis than this time a year ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/25/20) - Could Seahawks Draft Receiver Early?

Even though it's not a pressing need, Seattle may not be able to pass up on the chance to give Russell Wilson another receiving weapon.

CorbinSmithNFL

Timeline Unknown for Rashaad Penny's Return to Seahawks

While the former San Diego Star looks to be "ahead of schedule," he's still just two months removed from knee reconstruction surgery and his status for the 2020 season remains up in the air.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Receiver

Boasting as much talent as any position in this year's draft class, Schneider and the Seahawks may feel inclined to use one of their early selections to take advantage of a deep receiving group loaded with explosive play makers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Greg Olsen Ready to 'Earn My Stripes' with Seahawks

After exploring multiple options, including a reunion with former coach Ron Rivera, Olsen couldn't pass up playing with Russell Wilson and feels like a rookie again with a fresh start in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

