    • November 29, 2021
    Week 12 Seahawks Q&A: What Does Future Hold For L.J. Collier?

    Reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions on a variety of Seahawks topics, including Collier's uncertain future after being a healthy scratch in seven of the team's first 10 games this season.
    With the Seahawks set to face the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football in a crucial prime time game for both teams, reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

    What has gone wrong for Shane Waldron in his first year as Seattle's offensive coordinator? Could undrafted rookie running back Josh Johnson be in for a big role in his NFL debut on Monday night? Will former first-round pick L.J. Collier still be with the 'Hawks in 2022?

    Listen to the entire Q&A stream in the video above as Corbin tackles all of these topics and much more! Thanks for the questions!

