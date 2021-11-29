Week 12 Seahawks Q&A: What Does Future Hold For L.J. Collier?

Reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions on a variety of Seahawks topics, including Collier's uncertain future after being a healthy scratch in seven of the team's first 10 games this season.

With the Seahawks set to face the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football in a crucial prime time game for both teams, reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

What has gone wrong for Shane Waldron in his first year as Seattle's offensive coordinator? Could undrafted rookie running back Josh Johnson be in for a big role in his NFL debut on Monday night? Will former first-round pick L.J. Collier still be with the 'Hawks in 2022?

Listen to the entire Q&A stream in the video above as Corbin tackles all of these topics and much more! Thanks for the questions!