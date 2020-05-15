Locked On Seahawks (5/15/20) - What's Next for Seattle's Offensive 2019 Draft Picks?

Following the draft, it's easy to get caught up in all of the new rookies who will be joining the Seahawks. But for the team to return to Super Bowl contender status, improvement from last year's crop of rookies will be equally important to the team's chances. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss goals for Seattle's 2019 offensive draft picks heading into their sophomore seasons, break down the latest on Quinton Dunbar's status, and play "What's the Word" looking at the Seahawks key offseason additions.