SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (5/15/20) - What's Next for Seattle's Offensive 2019 Draft Picks?

Corbin Smith

Following the draft, it's easy to get caught up in all of the new rookies who will be joining the Seahawks. But for the team to return to Super Bowl contender status, improvement from last year's crop of rookies will be equally important to the team's chances. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss goals for Seattle's 2019 offensive draft picks heading into their sophomore seasons, break down the latest on Quinton Dunbar's status, and play "What's the Word" looking at the Seahawks key offseason additions.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Expected to Re-Sign Veteran QB Geno Smith

With only undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon on the roster behind Russell Wilson, Seattle looks set to bring back Smith, who served as the team's backup last season.

Corbin Smith

by

Partridge

Are Seahawks Doing Enough to Maximize Russell Wilson's Prime?

Seattle continues to make the playoffs, but it's now been five years since the team last appeared in the NFC Championship Game. This begs the question: are Pete Carroll and John Schneider doing enough to help Russell Wilson?

Nick Lee

Quinton Dunbar's Plight Leaves Seahawks in Major Bind

Dunbar remains at large after arrest warrants were issued late on Thursday for armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, leaving the veteran cornerback's status in limbo and putting Seattle in a difficult position.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 'Open' to Cam Newton Backing Up Russell Wilson

While Seattle won't spend significant money on a second-string quarterback, the organization has explored high profile backup options before, leaving the door open for Newton to be in consideration.

Corbin Smith

by

Partridge

Neat thread on why Marshawn Lynch is a special dude...

Corbin Smith

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Hit With Charges Linked to Armed Robbery

Less than 12 hours after speaking with local reporters for the first time, Dunbar now faces serious criminal charges in Florida.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks All-Time Undrafted Team: Defense

Entering their 45th season as a franchise, the Seahawks have unearthed several talented undrafted players over the years. Which defensive players make the cut on our all-time undrafted squad?

Corbin Smith

Somehow, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Remains NFL's Most Overlooked Superstar

For the eighth consecutive season, Wilson didn't receive a single MVP vote after a strong 2019 campaign. While it might not matter to the six-time Pro Bowler, he definitely deserves a lot more recognition for his outstanding play at the game's premier position.

Thomas Hall10

Quinton Dunbar Grateful for Fresh Start, Views Seahawks as 'Perfect Fit'

Dunbar hasn't been able to practice on the field with his new team just yet, but the veteran cornerback is looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the legacy of former star defenders in Seattle such as Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks All-Time Undrafted Team: Offense

Entering their 45th season as a franchise, the Seahawks have unearthed several talented undrafted players over the years. Which offensive players make the cut on our all-time undrafted squad?

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55