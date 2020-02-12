SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/11/20) - Where Does Seattle Stack Up Against Rest of NFC West?

CorbinSmithNFL

Making the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks narrowly missed out on an NFC West crown and advanced to the divisional round before losing to the Packers. In the second episode of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals as each offers unique perspectives on the Seahawks and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Takes Crucial Step in ACL Recovery

Just two months removed from surgery, Penny looks to be making excellent progress as he rehabs back from a severe knee injury with hopes of being ready for the 2020 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

I still don't see how Seattle could sign Clowney AND Ngakoue without severely limiting rest of the roster. There are too many other needs...

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Defensive Tackles

Adding edge rushers will be Seattle’s top priority this offseason, but the team may also have to replace pending free agent Jarran Reed in the interior, increasing the need for help at defensive tackle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Did Seahawks T George Fant Drop Subtle Hint About NFL Future?

Set to hit free agency for the first time, Fant has expressed interest in being a starting left tackle. Does that already put a return to Seattle out of the realm of possibility?

CorbinSmithNFL

Could Seahawks Pry CB Darius Slay Away from Lions?

Seattle already upgraded its secondary at Detroit's expense by acquiring Quandre Diggs before the trade deadline. Would it make sense to inquire about the availability of one of his former teammates?

CorbinSmithNFL

Hawks are the best

Locked On Seahawks (2/10/20) - Could Rest of NFC West Capitalize on 49ers' Super Bowl Hangover?

Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack to discuss the state of the 49ers in an NFC West-centric show.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Position Review: Dramatic Makeover May Loom at Tight End

Seattle believes Will Dissly will be back at full strength, but behind him, only two other players are under contract and the tight end group could look substantially different after free agency and the draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Seahawks in XFL Week 1 Report: Christine Michael Slips Up, Literally

Exhibiting many of the not-so-endearing traits that led to him being washed out of the NFL, Michael only produced positive yardage on one play for the BattleHawks, headlining a mostly tough weekend for former Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

If I was a fan who bought tickets and a Sunday night game got moved to Monday night, I'd be infuriated.

CorbinSmithNFL

Thoughts on first weekend of the XFL?

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88