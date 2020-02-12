Locked On Seahawks (2/11/20) - Where Does Seattle Stack Up Against Rest of NFC West?

Making the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks narrowly missed out on an NFC West crown and advanced to the divisional round before losing to the Packers. In the second episode of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals as each offers unique perspectives on the Seahawks and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.