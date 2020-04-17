SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (4/16/20) - Which Safeties Could Seattle Target in 2020 NFL Draft?

Corbin Smith

With Quandre Diggs, Bradley McDougald, and Marquise Blair all set to return in 2020, the Seahawks look to be in great shape at the safety position. But could they still take a flier on a player at the position next week? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine this year's safety class, poll the 12s for their thoughts on some potential first round options for Seattle, and dissect the NFL's plan for a "virtual offseason" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benson Mayowa almost returned the past two seasons to Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks RBs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny Would Benefit From Modified NFL Schedule

As a result of the coronavirus, the NFL has reportedly begun discussing plans for an abbreviated 2020 season. If a delay to Week 1 is needed, then Seattle's running game could definitely benefit from the additional time off.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks CB Ugo Amadi Vows to Ramp Up Aggressiveness After 'Timid' Rookie Season

After earning valuable defensive snaps late in the regular season into the playoffs for Seattle, Amadi hopes to take better advantage of his opportunities as a projected starter at nickel cornerback in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Leki Fotu

Seeking a replacement for Al Woods at nose tackle, the massive Fotu would give Seattle's defense an immovable object in the middle of the trenches capable of creating havoc in the backfield as a run defender.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Offensive Line

Featuring a smorgasbord of mauling run blockers, which tackles, guards, and centers construct the offensive line for Seattle's 2010 All-Decade squad?

Rob Rang

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: 5 Tight Ends to Watch

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and while the tight end position isn't a major need for the Seahawks, there may be an opportunity to add talent in the mid-rounds.

Colby Patnode

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Offers Legitimate All-Pro Upside

Desperately needing an upgrade in the secondary, John Schneider may have made his best trade heist yet acquiring Dunbar. Analyst Matty Brown breaks down what Seattle should expect from the rising young cornerback in 2020.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Offensive Skill Players

With Russell Wilson taking snaps under center and "Beast Mode" running the rock, which other skill players belong on Seattle's 2010s All-Decade squad?

Corbin Smith

Why Seahawks Should Consider Re-Signing WR Malik Turner

Despite making Turner a free agent on Tuesday, the Seahawks haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing him back later this offseason and there's sufficient evidence indicating that would be a wise decision.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Should Draft Quarterback to be Tutored by Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have only drafted two quarterbacks since John Schneider became general manager in 2010. But as the Patriots did back in 2014, the franchise should consider selecting one on day three to develop behind Russell Wilson.

Nick Lee