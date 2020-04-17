Locked On Seahawks (4/16/20) - Which Safeties Could Seattle Target in 2020 NFL Draft?

With Quandre Diggs, Bradley McDougald, and Marquise Blair all set to return in 2020, the Seahawks look to be in great shape at the safety position. But could they still take a flier on a player at the position next week? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine this year's safety class, poll the 12s for their thoughts on some potential first round options for Seattle, and dissect the NFL's plan for a "virtual offseason" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.