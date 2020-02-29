SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (2/28/20) - Why Seahawks Wisely Won't Use Franchise Tag

CorbinSmithNFL

Coaches and general managers are often tight-lipped at the NFL Scouting Combine, as teams don't want to signal their intentions to opponents when it comes to the draft and free agency. However, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was more forthcoming than expected when discussing the team's plans for not using the franchise tag. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss why Seattle is making the right move not placing the tag on a player, take a look at four free agents who could interest the Seahawks, and discuss the franchise's thresholds for selecting cornerbacks and safeties in the draft.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Agree or disagree with this logic? If Clowney is pushing for market breaking deal, it could make sense.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

alexnesbitt

8 Offensive NFL Combine Standouts Who Should Interest Seahawks

With two days of workouts in the books, several offensive prospects improved their stock with impressive showings in Indianapolis. Which ones would be good fits for Seattle?

CorbinSmithNFL

Schneider: 'I Don't See' Seahawks Using Franchise or Transition Tags

It shouldn't come as a surprise given the team's recent history, but general manager John Schneider wasn't secretive about Seattle's intentions when it comes to potentially using either the franchise or transition tag.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Defensive Tackle

Along with finding edge rushing talent, Seattle could be in the market to draft a top-tier defensive tackle with three prominent players at the position set to become free agents, including Jarran Reed.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/27/20) - Assessing Defensive Line Talent at NFL Combine

Clearly the team's biggest roster need with several marquee free agents possibly departing next month, Seattle will prioritize adding defensive line talent early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Aiming for Continued Development from Shaquem Griffin

Entering his third season in the NFL, Griffin will receive another chance to further improve his skills as a situational pass rusher in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Taylor

Given the struggles the team had getting to opposing quarterbacks last year, Seattle may want to double dip drafting EDGE defenders. Could Taylor be a strong day two candidate to help out the pass rush?

Nick Lee

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Defensive End/EDGE

Though this class lacks the star power and depth of a historic 2019 group, Seattle will have several viable defensive ends and hybrid rushers to choose from in the first two rounds to address the team’s most glaring weakness.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/26/20) - Strong Offensive Line Class Comes at Right Time for Seattle

Potentially losing three starters in free agency, Seattle will be keeping a close tab on tackles, guards, and centers this week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Aiming to Fortify Tight End Group, Seahawks Stockpiling Veterans

After signing former Carolina star Greg Olsen, Seattle doesn't look to be finished adding seasoned veterans to the tight end group and should feature a quality, experienced array of players at the position.

Thomas Hall10