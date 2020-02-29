Locked On Seahawks (2/28/20) - Why Seahawks Wisely Won't Use Franchise Tag

Coaches and general managers are often tight-lipped at the NFL Scouting Combine, as teams don't want to signal their intentions to opponents when it comes to the draft and free agency. However, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was more forthcoming than expected when discussing the team's plans for not using the franchise tag. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss why Seattle is making the right move not placing the tag on a player, take a look at four free agents who could interest the Seahawks, and discuss the franchise's thresholds for selecting cornerbacks and safeties in the draft.