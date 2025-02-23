Rams would do Seahawks huge favor trading Matt Stafford
In 2021, quarterback Matthew Stafford helped guide Sean McVay’s team to a division title and eventually, a victory in Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the franchise.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (via On3.com), who appeared on a recent edition of SportsCenter, it’s possible that the strong-armed signal-caller could have a new team in 2025—with the emphasis on “could.”
“The people I’ve talked to with the Rams believe that they want to keep Matthew Stafford. They want to work out a new contract…He’s due $27 million in cash this year. He is underpaid and is still one of the top five to seven quarterbacks in the league, so they have to work something out.
“But the belief league-wide is that the Rams will have a threshold and a limit as to how far they’ll go with that money. He’s in his late 30s, some durability questions, so they’re going to have to try to find a sweet spot. If they can’t, then teams are interested.”
Fowler stressed that the organization feels that the 16-year pro will return for a fifth season with the Rams, “but something has to get done with the contract.”
As far as getting something done, here is some additional clarity regarding the Stafford situation:
There you have it. There should be some answers in the coming weeks. The Rams are in the middle of the NFL pack in terms of cap room ($41.7 million, via Over the Cap).
Here’s a different question? In the back of their collective helmets/minds, are the Seattle Seahawks hoping their division rivals part ways with the talented quarterback? It’s safe to say that Stafford has had the ‘Hawks number since being dealt to the Rams in 2021.
In four seasons with MacVay’s club, the 37-year-old pro has only faced Seattle five times (he missed both games in 2022, and sat out last year’s season finale at SoFi Stadium). Stafford’s overall numbers are far from eye-opening, but he does own a 5-0 record as a starter in those contests. He’s completed 62.6 percent of his throws for a modest 1,431 yards. He’s thrown almost as many interceptions (4) as touchdown passes (6). Meanwhile, when Stafford has been injured (2022) or resting for the playoffs, Seattle has come out on top all three times.
Could there be a little wishful thinking on the part of the Seahawks when it comes to their nemesis finding a home outside of the NFC West?
