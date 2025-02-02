Russell Wilson remembers Seahawks roots during Pro Bowl
Eleven years ago Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks became champions for the first time.
In a highly-anticipated matchup between the NFL's best offense and best defense, the Seahawks crushed the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. From a safety on the opening play to a 69-yard pick-six by Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith, Seattle's defense did it all en route to the first championship in franchise history.
On the other hand, the Seahawks' offense doesn't seem to get much credit for this championship. It's understandable considering the defense shut down Peyton Manning and one of the most-dynamic offenses in league history, but the offense still deserves at least some credit.
At the very least, the players still remember that game fondly. That includes longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the lone offensive starter from that game still playing today.
To commemorate the anniversary on Sunday, Wilson, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted a tribute to that dominant 2013 squad.
Wilson, now 36, had a relatively easy game in the Super Bowl, completing 18 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns on the night. This was a bit before he reached his peak in Seattle, but he was still a very effective quarterback even going back to his early days in the NFL.
Despite his on-field contributions, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection is somewhat of a polarizing figure in Seattle nowadays. His exit from Seattle - which ironically came in a 2022 trade to the Broncos - was quite messy to say the least, as he and his former teammates traded thinly-veiled jabs soon after.
At the very least, it seems like he has improved those relationships now. In fact, there's widespread speculation about him reuniting with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, though it obviously remains to be seen if it will happen.
At the very least, it's nice to see Wilson remember where it all began.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL insider estimates DK Metcalf’s trade value for the Seahawks
Geno Smith gets snubbed from another ranking of NFL quarterbacks
Klint Kubiak takes inspiration from the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest rival
NFL analyst doubts Geno Smith’s long-term ability with Seahawks