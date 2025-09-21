Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba make Saints pay for stupid penalty
The Seattle Seahawks' first drive of the game should have ended with nothing to write home about. The New Orleans Saints' defense easily won the battle at the line of scrimmage and were able to stuff multiple runs by Kenneth Walker III. Just when they were about to line up for a punt return, Bryan Bresee committed a dumb penalty by head-butting Grey Zabel after the whistle.
That was all the opportunity the Seahawks needed to score their first touchdown of the day. Watch Sam Darnold roll out to his left and find star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for six points.
Sam Darnold-JSN touchdown
Smith-Njigba was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday afternoon due to an illness. We have since learned that he's suffering from a touch of the flu. Clearly, it wasn't enough to keep him out of the lineup. JSN still has a long way to go before he's going to approach Michael Jordan's famous flu game production, though.
That put Seattle up 7-0 on New Orleans, but the score didn't stay there for long. After a quick three and out from Spencer Rattler and the Saints offense, the Seahawks scored again on a remarkable 95-yard punt return by rookie wide receiver Tory Horton.
Tory Horton punt return TD
The Seahawks lead 14-0.
