Seahawks trade up with Titans to No. 35, pick South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks have pulled off a trade early in the second round. Moving up to pick No. 35 overall with the Tennessee Titans, they have sent pick Nos. 52 and 82 overall back. Once they were on the clock, the Seahawks selected South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman announced the pick live.
Emmanwori (6-foot-4, 227 pounds) must look familiar to Sherman and other former members of the Legion of Boom, because he comes in a package that's remarkably similar to ex-Seattle strong safety Kam Chancellor.
Emmanwori gives head coach Mike Macdonald a versatile and freakish weapon to emply on the back end of his defense, one that can make a difference at a number of different spots. During his time at South Carolina, he spent a lot of time in the box and in the slot, but also played a lot of deep safety and occasionally lined up at the line of scrimmage.
Seattle gave up a bit of draft capital to make this move up, but it's hard to argue against landing a special kind of player for Macdonald's defense, which should be at a top-five level assuming the key pieces can all stay healthy for most of the season. The Seahawks will be on the clock again at No. 50 overall later on in the second round.
