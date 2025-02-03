All Seahawks

Seahawks slated to grab massive guard prospect, boost defense in 2025 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks are fixing their biggest need in the trenches while also getting better on defense in a recent three-round NFL mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have a few different boxes to check as they move into the 2025 NFL Draft season. Arguably, their biggest need is on the offensive line, which is a position Athlon Sports writer Luke Easterling had them addressing in the first round.

Easterling predicts that the Seahawks will select Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"On both sides of the ball, Seattle needs help along the interior in the trenches. There are some solid options at nose tackle in this scenario, but an offense full of weapons is suffering because of the offensive line situation. Banks has played tackle for the Longhorns, but he could be a better fit at guard at the next level, where Seattle needs a big upgrade," Easterling writes.

Getting better on the offensive line is key, but the Seahawks also need to ensure that the front seven is taken care of as well. That's why Easterling hits that in the second round of his mock draft, where the Seahawks take Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker.

American team defensive lineman Deone Walker of Kentucky (0) works in a drill
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive lineman Deone Walker of Kentucky (0) works in a drill during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"Kentucky's Deone Walker is something completely different. He's a 6'6", 348-pound force of nature, who can command the middle of the line of scrimmage," Bleacher Report's Brett Sobleski wrote in July. "Walker placed between Williams and Jones, with Murphy rotating in as a premium interior pass-rusher, can give Seattle the type of tone-setting defense that new head coach Mike Macdonald can deploy to offset the offensive geniuses (Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay) found within the NFC West."

Walker was deemed a first-round pick in last summer's mock draft, so the Seahawks are still getting top-tier talent on Day 2.

In the third round, the Seahawks get the secondary taken care of by choosing Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr.

Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21)
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Winston had 60 tackles for the Nittany Lions in 2023 before tearing his ACL two games into the 2024 season. He may be considered a higher pick if he played this season, so landing him in the third round could be a steal for the Seahawks.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Luka Doncic deal inspires lopsided Seahawks-Raiders trade scenario

Seattle Seahawks get shocking bad grade despite a 10-win season

Russell Wilson throws cold water on potential Pete Carroll reunion

Seahawks vet linked to Cowboys as their top 2025 trade target

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.